Kilkenny will find out who they’ll face in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final when Limerick take on Dublin in Croke Park tomorrow.

The quarter-final clash throws in at 4pm, with the winners earning a date with the Cats on Sunday, July 6th.

Speaking on this week’s KCLR Hurling Podcast, former Waterford captain and Munster Express columnist Brian Flannery gave his take on the match-up and what Dublin are up against.

“They have flattered to deceive on a lot of occasions,” Flannery said of Dublin. “They have suffered in particular against teams coming from the Munster Championship. We will find out, but you would think the pace of the Munster Championship is a little notch hotter than what Dublin would have experienced to date. They may struggle against a team like Limerick.”

Kilkenny, already guaranteed a semi-final spot after their Leinster final victory, will be watching closely as the championship edges toward its climax.

You can hear more from Brian Flannery, Adrian Ronan, and Michael Walsh on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.