As anticipation builds for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary on Sunday, July 6th, one former Cat has been keeping a close eye on the resurgent Premier County.

Speaking on KCLR, hurling analyst and former All-Ireland winner Adrian Ronan highlighted what’s impressed him most about Liam Cahill’s Tipperary side this season.

“If you watched Tipp over the last two years and any team he’s been involved with, they play with their heart on their sleeve,” said Ronan. “The man is full of passion, very clever, very tactical. One thing that’s important with a team is playing with spirit and unity — and Cahill has brought that to this group of players. They lost it for a number of years, but Cahill has that now.”

Tipperary booked their place in the semi-finals with a 1-28 to 2-17 win over Galway at the Gaelic Grounds, thanks in part to a late goal from Oisín O’Donoghue.

