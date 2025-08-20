Tullaroan selector Michael Ryan has praised the effort and commitment of his players after their strong start to the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League.

The side have won two of their opening three games, including a dramatic victory over neighbours Graigue Ballycallan last weekend – despite being without Shane Walsh and Tommy Walsh through injury.

This Sunday they face Mullinavat in Hugginstown, with live coverage on KCLR thanks to Seanie’s Guest House Tullaroan.

Ryan says the players are giving everything for the cause:

“If you look around our team today, there’s four or five fellas with a drop of blood on their heads. And that’s a good sign – it means they’re putting their body on the line, and that’s what it’s all about. At the end of the day, we put on Jim Moore, he got a vital point and everybody kept going. Mossey battled away and Dylan was probably quiet for some of the game, but Dylan is the player we’d want on the end of that move when the ball broke and he finished it really well. But then to give away the penalty – and it was a penalty, it has to be said – our goalie has been outstanding this year and he has big boots to fill but he’s done it really well. Look, it’s a great win, but it’s no more than that. It’s two games won with another challenge coming down the track next week.”

