Think You’ve Got Talent? You May Have An Opportunity To Prove It!

Are you the next Lost Voice Guy or Tokio Myers? Have you a special skill worthy of sharing with the world?

There’s a chance to find out as Britain’s Got Talent has announced it’s to return to Kilkenny to hold auditions.

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre will again host the talent search between midday & 5pm on Saturday, November 24.

Centre Manager Marion Acreman’s been telling KCLR News that the show organisers had hinted last year they may come back and she advised those interested in taking part to show up on the day.

Those aged under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.