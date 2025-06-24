It may not have been the semi-final pairing most expected, but following Dublin’s impressive win over Limerick and Tipperary’s defeat of Galway, it’s Kilkenny v Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

The game takes place on Sunday, July 6th at 4pm and will be live on KCLR.

Speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Kilkenny native and TG4 analyst Naoise Waldron said the fixture has been a long time coming.

“Kilkenny and Tipp will be a completely different game than that Tipp and Galway game. I don’t think Kilkenny and Tipp have played in the championship since 2019 – the All-Ireland Final,” he said.

“Kilkenny should be absolutely dying to play this match. This is one they should have been waiting for and hoping for.”

He added that the matchup had been mentioned in passing earlier in the week – but few thought it would come to pass.

“Someone said if Dublin and Tipp win, it would be Kilkenny and Tipp in the semi-final. Ah okay, that probably won’t happen though. Now it has happened, you are going, YES!”

You can hear more from Naoise Waldron, Adrian Ronan, and Michael Walsh now on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available from wherever you get your podcasts.