Local families who’ve lost a child during pregnancy, shortly after birth or in childhood are invited to the annual Never Forgotten ceremony this evening.

St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny will hold its annual remembrance service from 7:30 at St Fiacre’s Church in Loughboy.

Attendees will have the chance to remember their loved one and light a candle in their honour as Bereavement midwife Debbie Tarleton has been outlining for KCLR News’ Anna Lynch;