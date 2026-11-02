Labour Councillor Sean Ó’hArgáin says public service workers across Carlow and Kilkenny are justified in taking further strike action over the ongoing pay dispute.

Thousands are expected on picket lines on November 12th, after unions failed to secure what they consider a credible offer from Government.

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Councillor Ó’hArgáin says workers don’t want to strike but cannot continue to see their wages eroded by the cost-of-living crisis.

He has also criticised the Government for delaying meaningful negotiations.

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“I’m really bewildered as to why we’re at the point that we’re at. It took the first day’s strike to bring the government dragging and screaming with pay put at the top of the agenda, as it should have been from the start and now we’re back again, and I know from speaking to those strikers that they didn’t want to be on strike that day.”

“they certainly didn’t want there to be another day’s strike and I think that’s the position they will take.”