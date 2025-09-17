Beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork have received 11 nominations for the 2025 PwC Camogie All-Stars.

Champions Galway have 10 players shortlisted, with Waterford on six and Tipperary on five.

Kilkenny have three nominees. Defender Laura Murphy, midfielder Laura Greene and captain Katie Power have all been included following their performances this season.

Clare’s Clare Hehir is also shortlisted.

The Senior Player of the Year shortlist features Galway pair Aoife Donohue and Dervla Higgins, along with Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy.

The winners will be announced later this year.