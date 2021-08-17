Three people with Covid-19 being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

Three people with Covid-19 were being treated overnight at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, one of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

Two more are in ICU at University Hospital Waterford, among four being treated for Coronavirus there while six others are suspected cases.

Both are showing lower numbers than in similar facilities across the country, while Beaumont is caring for the most, 23 patients.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging Limerick supporters to limit their social activity after this Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Cork.

It comes after 667 Covid-19 cases have been detected in Limerick over the past two weeks, with 66 of them confirmed yesterday.

Public Health Mid-West says the Delta variant poses a high risk of infection if people don’t follow guidelines.

The group is also encouraging pubs that are showing the match to avoid crowding people into indoor or outdoor spaces.