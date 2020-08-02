Today is the 200th anniversary of the birth of Carlow’s John Tyndall, one of Ireland’s greatest scientists.

He was born in Leighlinbridge in 1820 and during his life he discovered the science of climate change and why the sky is blue, to name just a few.

John was also an inventor, educator and mountaineer.

Carlow composer Grainne Mulvey has composed a number of pieces in his honour. She says her music reflects the various processes that he used, speaking to KCLR Grainne said she knew of him but discovered so much more as she researched all of his wonderful qualities and contributions to the environment and technologies.