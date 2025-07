Some off-peak local morning train services are set to be disrupted due to works in Waterford.

Irish Rail says these will affect dates from late next month (August) to late November and again from early January to late March.

Aim is to address ongoing flooding issues and is part of the North Quays development.

Several Waterford to Heuston services will be affected as Barry Kenny, Head of Corporate Communications, outlined to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;