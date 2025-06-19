Lord Henry Mount Charles, renowned for organising some of Ireland’s largest concerts at Slane Castle, has passed away.

His family announced his death at the age of 74, following a diagnosis of cancer some time ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hosted many of the biggest names in music at County Meath, including Thin Lizzy, David Bowie, and Madonna. In 1992, the now-defunct Kilkenny band ‘My Little Funhouse’ played their opening slot at Slane Castle alongside Guns N’ Roses.

Niall Stokes, editor and chief of Hot Press, said Henry’s contribution to music was immense and what he achieved was huge in the music industry, adding that Henry will be greatly missed.