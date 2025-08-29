Tullaroan will face Three Castles this evening in the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior A Hurling Championship Final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of the decider at the launch of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Championship, Tullaroan’s Gearóid Dunne said there’s a real buzz around the parish as the club prepares for another county final.

“It’s a big deal for the club, any time you get to a county final in Kilkenny. It’s massive,” he said.

“They are after having some serious matches. There are lads who have played for Tullaroan for many years, and some new lads too – it’s a nice mix.

“Three Castles will be a good team, they’ve won a few county finals in a row, but our lads will be ready for them.

“It’s great for the parish because we don’t get too many finals out there. When we get one, we want to win it!”