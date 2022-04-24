‘Tullow friends of Ukraine’ seed packs to be sold nationwide to support Ukraine

Volunteers ‘Tullow friends of Ukraine’ were out again yesterday evening at their seed packing center which is very close to been complete.

The group are behind the initiative set up by Jacqui MacNabb along with Ukrainian native Tetiana Pankiv who arrived into Ireland six weeks ago. The ladies became great friends in a short time and felt strongly about helping people in Ukraine.

The sunflower seeds packed will be sold for Є5 and will be available in six thousand stores nationwide.

The money raised will go towards the women and children of Ukraine who wish to send vital help back home via the Red Cross.

You can support this imitative by purchasing the seed packs in stores.