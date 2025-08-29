Tullow native Dannah O’Brien, who impressed with a flawless six from six off the tee in last weekend’s victory over Japan, has once again been named in the Ireland starting XV for Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup showdown with Spain in Northampton.

Head coach Scott Bemand has opted for seven changes to the side that opened the tournament with a strong win, with co-captain Edel McMahon among those to miss out this time around.

Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore, and Claire Boles all come into the pack as Ireland look to freshen things up for their second group game. In the backs, Molly Scuffil McCabe and Anna McGann are handed starting berths.

There will also be a landmark moment for prop Linda Djougang, who is set to win her 50th cap in green on Sunday.