Gardaí are investigating two weekend burglaries that could be linked.

Last Friday a rear window of a home in the Grange area of Goresbridge was broken but it appears culprits didn’t get in.

While between that date and the Bank Holiday Monday a similar incident in Bagenalstown was reported – however in this case, entry was gained and a quantity of jewellery was taken.

Sgt Eddie Brennan has this appeal; “We’re just looking for anyone that might have been in that area, it looks most likely it was around the first of August that they might have been around the Goresbridge and Muinebeag area and if you noticed any suspicious behaviour that you can contact Gardaí in Kilkenny or Carlow, there would appear to be an obvious connection in both”.