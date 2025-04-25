Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng has made two changes to his starting fifteen ahead of Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Antrim.

In defence, Tommy Walsh comes into the team at corner back, replacing Shane Murphy, while Stephen Donnelly has been named in the forwards in place of Adrian Mullen.

Both Murphy and Mullen were forced off with injuries during last weekend’s encounter and have not been included in the matchday squad for the trip to Corrigan Park.

The Cats will also be without the experienced duo of TJ Reid and David Blanchfield, who continue to recover from injuries.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm, with full coverage available on KCLR.