Two companies in Carlow and Kilkenny shortlisted for EY Entrepreneur of the Year contest
The winner will be announced in November
Two local businesses are among the 24 finalists for the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year.
Carlow-based MicroGen BioTech and Modubuild in Kilkenny will bid for a prize in the programme which spans a range of sectors, including retail, consumer, technology, health and leisure.
All compete across three categories; Emerging, Industry and International with one selected as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in November.
Kevin Brennan is MD of Modubuild and he’s been telling KCLR News that being named a finalist “Is great for the entire team, it’s not just me, there’s a team of over 400 people involved in making the company a success and it’s great that we’re being recognised as one of the leading Irish companies, we’re selected in the international category so it’s for Irish companies operating on a global stage in multiple, different locations which is what we’re doing so it’s fantastic to get that recognition”.