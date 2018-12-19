Two county Kilkenny schools to amalgamate

Two county Kilkenny schools are to unite.

Trustees of both Coláiste Éamann Rís & St Brigid’s College in College have agreed for the two facilities to amalgamate.

They’ll now approach the Department of Education to inform them of the decision and to begin talks on the merge.

It’s hoped the new school could open in three years.

Between them the schools currently have approx 450 students.

A joint statement from the CEIST & The Edmund Rice Schools Trust says the decision was taken following a series of meetings involving both school communities.