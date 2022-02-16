KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Two Kilkenny restaurants have retained their Michelin stars

Details were announced at 10am this morning

Image: Lady Helen from MountJuliet.ie

Details have been revealed regarding the Michelin Great Britain and Ireland guide with two local restaurants retaining their stars.

Eight eateries have been awarded three stars, 22 are on two with 164 on one.

The latter includes the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown and Kilkenny City’s Campagne.

For the full list see here

Image: Campagne from Campagne.ie

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was confirmed that Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegall, Co Carlow held onto their Bib Gourmand while there are guide listings for Lady Anne at Creamery House in Castlecomer, The Hound at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown with the city’s Ristorante Rinuccini.

 

