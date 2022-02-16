Two Kilkenny restaurants have retained their Michelin stars

Details have been revealed regarding the Michelin Great Britain and Ireland guide with two local restaurants retaining their stars.

Eight eateries have been awarded three stars, 22 are on two with 164 on one.

The latter includes the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown and Kilkenny City’s Campagne.

For the full list see here

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was confirmed that Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegall, Co Carlow held onto their Bib Gourmand while there are guide listings for Lady Anne at Creamery House in Castlecomer, The Hound at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown with the city’s Ristorante Rinuccini.