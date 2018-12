Two men are being questioned following a drug seizure in South Kilkenny this morning.

The armed support unit assisted by Mooncoin GardaĆ­ stopped a car on the motorway just south of Thomastown.

Cannabis believed to be worth a few hundred euro was seized and two men in their twenties were arrested.

They are being detained for questioning in Thomastown Garda station under the sale and supply of drugs act.