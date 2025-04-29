Two north Kilkenny properties have apparently been ruled out as potential accommodation providers for those under international protection.

Independent Cllr Maurice Shortall had this update on his socials;

The Independent representative has this morning told KCLR News “The Department of Integration have been dividing communities for years now with the IPAS situation and as you can see from the reaction online yesterday it’s very welcome news in Ballyragget and Freshford”.

Meanwhile, Ministers are expected to today sign off on proposals for major changes to the International Protection system.

Suggested reforms to asylum laws are due to include a three-month deadline for processing applications while changes will also limit the use of oral hearings for appeals and officers will be being given powers to issue decisions on deportations without sign-off from the Justice Minister.