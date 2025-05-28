There were no major injuries in a crash on the M9 last night.

It happened at about 7:30pm after a car hit the central median northbound, close to Junction 6 in Carlow.

A stretch of the route was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the scene.

A man and a woman, both aged in their forties, were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny as a precaution.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who might have footage of any kind should contact Carlow town Garda Station.