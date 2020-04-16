Two separate fires break out at Mount Leinster

Two separate fires broke out at Mount Leinster yesterday.

The first fire occurred at 3 pm on the Wexford side of the mountain, while a second fire was attended at Nine Stones at approximately 10 pm.

Crews from Bagenalstown fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blazes after several hours. There were no injuries

Carlow Chief Fire Officer Liam Carroll is urging people not to start any outdoor burnings;

“In the current climate, they’re putting serious additional strain on emergency services at a time when we’re really needed. We’re already involved in supporting the national response to the Covid-19 outbreak. People should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time” he said.