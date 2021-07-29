Two walkers helped out of Waterford mountains last night by emergency services

Emergency services were deployed in the region last evening to help track down two walkers.

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Paramedics and Gardaí were called to the Knockmealdown Mountains in County Waterford at about 7pm after the pair were missing above Clogheen Woods.

Both had been out since lunchtime, got disorientated and were wet and feeling the cold.

They were located via SEMRA’s phone finder technology and soon after transported out of the area with all off the hill by 8:30pm.