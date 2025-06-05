Uisce Éireann says it’s making progress on water infrastructure upgrades in Tullow.

Under the national Leakage Reduction Programme, over 2.1 km of old water mains are being replaced, with 850 metres completed so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date all main laying works on N81 are complete, as well as upgrades on Upper Mill Street.

Work on Old Chapel Lane is nearing completion, with crews set to move to Bishop Street, which will be closed until Friday, June 20.

Dave Murphy is programme manager with Uisce Eireann and he told KCLR news that these upgrades will significantly reduce water loss, improve pressure, and enhance the overall resilience of the water network serving homes and businesses in the area.