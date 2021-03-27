Up to eight more Covid cases recorded across Carlow and Kilkenny

Two more people have died and 624 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed, up to eight of them locally.

Both Carlow and Kilkenny saw up to four positive tests returned.

Three-quarters of those most recently infected are under the age of 45 with a mean age of 32.

There’s been a change too in each county’s placement in terms of the 14-day incidence rate of the virus.

Kilkenny’s been in the lower two for quite some time, but has now moved up slightly to fifth-lowest on a rate of 47.4 replaced by Kerry at the bottom (33.2) with Monaghan, Cork and Leitrim between the two.

While things have improved for Carlow’s standing – it’s gone from seventh-highest to sixteenth, just outside the lower ten, with its rate of 119.4.

The national figure is 159.9 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, 304 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 64 are in Intensive Care Units.