Urgent appeals for donations to help Ukrainian refugees in Carlow and Kilkenny

There’s urgent appeals for donations to help Ukrainian refugees who’re staying in Carlow and Kilkenny at the moment.

Carlow County Development Partnership were praised for their work coordinating the response by Community Development Minister Joe O’Brien on his visit yesterday.

But they’ve also told KCLR that they are in desperate need of duvets, blankets and pillow.

They can be dropped off to their collection point at the old Perri’s Warehouse up to 4 o’clock this afternoon and from 10-til-1 next week.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence are the main group in Kilkenny – they’re appealing for pyjamas and underwear of all sizes for women and children.

Donations can be made outside Dunnes on Kieran Street and Macdonough Junction, and at Supervalu and Dealz at Market Cross.

It’s understood that there’s about 160 Ukrainians in County Carlow at the moment with more in Kilkenny and at least 200 more expected in the city early next week.