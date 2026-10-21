“This is something that’s going benefit the children of north Kilkenny and surrounding counties as well”

That’s the view of Councillor Maurice Shortall, who vouched for Urlingford Boxing Club’s lease agreement to be extended as the club seeks a permanent home.

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The club has helped develop young talent such as John Delaney, who reached the last sixteen at the recent under seventeen European championships.

Having leased the towns old fire station for the past year, Councillor Shortall says the club needs greater security over its future premises to secure national funding.

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He believes that minority sports like boxing need greater support and promotion to access funding.

“It’s keeping kids off the streets and it’s also promoting minority sports as well. You see a lot of money go into GAA and soccer, and rightly so, but it’s nice to see, minority sports as I say, get a chance as well and I think if we’re to just tie over that boxing club into a longer lease, with what success we’ve seen already from less than a year there, it’d be really, really good for the area.”