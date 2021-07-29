KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Vice President of Education at IT Carlow Students’ Union calls for graduation ceremonies to take place
Mark Dunne says it's been a hard time for the young people
A call is being made for graduation ceremonies to be allowed to go ahead this year.
Conferring ceremonies for the class of 2020 were held virtually because of the pandemic.
Mark Dunne is Vice President of Education at IT Carlow Students’ Union.
He says it’s been a hard time for students who deserve a chance to say goodbye properly.
