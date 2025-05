There’s plenty to enjoy across both counties this weekend – including at the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival.

In its 27th year, there’s a host of free and ticketed gigs at city venues kicking off at 7pm with Arborist at Billy Byrne’s Bar. (Full programme here).

ADVERTISEMENT

And, though officially a celebration of Americana, festival director Gary Kehoe told KCLR News that there’ll be a wide variety of acts;