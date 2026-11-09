Visitors to Duckett’s Grove in Carlow are being warned against entering restricted areas after an increase in social media content showing people trespassing inside the historic buildings.

Carlow County Council has reminded the public that unauthorised access to closed-off sections of the estate is strictly prohibited.

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The warning applies to those entering the site for social media videos, paranormal investigations, or general exploration, especially under the cover of darkness.

Recent structural assessments indicate severe, ongoing risks within the interior of the castle, including loose masonry, unstable flooring, and restricted escape routes.

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Officials stress that the site is not staffed 24 hours a day, meaning any emergency or injury inside the fragile ruins poses significant rescue challenges.

Management is appealing to the public to respect the perimeter fencing, stick strictly to supervised daytime access, and help protect both themselves and the historic fabric of the landmark.