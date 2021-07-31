Walk-in vaccination clinics open this morning in Kilkenny and Carlow

Walk-in vaccination clinics open this morning at CillIín Hill and IT Carlow.

Over 16’s who haven’t yet availed of a jab can simply turn up at either venue for a Pfizer vaccine.

However, there are specific times allocated – in Kilkenny it’s from 8.15am to 12.15pm today, Sunday and Monday.

While in Carlow walk-in vaccines are being offered from 1.15 to 4.15pm today and then on Monday from 9.15 to 4.15pm