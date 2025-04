In this week’s episode of the Kilkenny Soccer Podcast, Davy Doyle, Graham Doyle, John McClean, and Damian Raggett are back to run through all the latest results and preview the upcoming fixtures.

The lads dig into the ongoing issue of walkovers—what’s causing them, and what can be done to fix it? With some massive games on the horizon, the panel also looks ahead to what could be a season-defining weekend. Local football chat at its best—don’t miss it!