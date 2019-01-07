Warm welcome for funding to make Tower road junction in South Kilkenny safer

A local campaign committee say they’re delighted to see more funding granted to build an overpass on the N24.

The notorious Tower Road Junction near Piltown in South Kilkenny has been the scene of many a road crash over the last number of years.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have now allocated another 400,000 euro to help construct an overpass there.

Secretary of the Piltown/Fiddown Bypass Action Group, Robert Duggan says the planning is now progressing.