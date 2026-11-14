The Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity is warning that fines will be issued for the illegal trapping and possession of wild birds.

It follows the prosecution of a Carlow man, who was fined €700 after four protected birds were found at his home last year.

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Jason Doyle, of 24 Maple Road, Rivercourt, Carlow, was convicted at Carlow District Court in September for illegally trapping and possessing the birds on March 6th, 2025.

During a joint search by Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, officers uncovered two goldfinches, two linnets, and bird-trapping equipment.

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Along with the €700 fine, he was ordered to pay €2,000 in legal costs.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said:

“I want to remind the public that all wild birds are protected by law, and that the trapping and possession of unringed perching birds is an offence.

“The illegal trapping and trade of protected birds poses a serious threat to Ireland’s wild bird populations and damages local biodiversity. These activities undermine conservation efforts and have no place in our society.

“I would like to thank the NPWS investigating officers and members of An Garda Síochána whose joint efforts ensured that this case was brought before the courts.”