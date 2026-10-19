Four members of the same family, killed in an arson attack in Waterford last week, will be laid to rest together today.

Philip and Kim English and their sons, 12-year-old Callum and nine-year-old Jayden, died when their home was attacked last Tuesday.

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Emotional scenes unfolded Four coffins arrived at Sacred Heart Church the Folly yesterday afternoon.

Callum’s teammates from Johnville Football Club formed a guard of honour, with the club deciding to permanently retire his number five jersey.

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The joint funeral Mass takes place at one o’clock, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.