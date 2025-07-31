A Waterford man has been handed a prison sentence after threatening to kill a local farmer during a trespassing incident in County Kilkenny.

The Irish Farmers Journal is today reporting that Jimmy O’Reilly, from Kilbarry Halting Site, was sentenced to four years with 18 months suspended after threatening to kill farmer Edward Butler.

The incident happened in the Danesfort area in February last year when the local landowner noticed three men on his property and asked them to leave.

They initially refused with one getting aggressive, they only departed when it was pointed out dashcam recording was underway and gardaí were then called.

Pat O’Toole Political Correspondent with The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to Una Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh on The KCLR Daily:

Meanwhile The Irish Farmers Association is advising farmers what to do if they come across trespassers on their land.

Deputy President of the IFA Alice Doyle, told KCLR News that the organisation and the Gardaí have agreed on a set of protocols.

She spoke with KCLR News’ Martin Quilty: