Kilkenny defender Richie Reid says the Cats have to accept they’ve “failed” in recent seasons as their wait for another All-Ireland title stretches into an 11th year.

The last time Kilkenny lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup was back in 2015, and they’ve been beaten at the semi-final stage in each of the last two seasons.

Reid, an Army Private, was at Croke Park on Tuesday for the launch of the new Defence Forces jersey and spoke honestly about the team’s frustrations.

“As players, we’re hugely disappointed, we want to be achieving, especially as Kilkenny hurlers. You want to win, any player in the country wants to play there on the biggest day of the year in an All-Ireland final.

We didn’t get there this year, so we failed. It’s about knuckling down again. Obviously you’re going to be disappointed but there’s always a year after coming so it’s just about getting your head in the right place and trying to go again.”

Reid also revealed that his brother TJ Reid is “flying” in the club championship and could yet return to the inter-county setup in 2026.

Meanwhile, Shamrocks Ballyhale face Erin’s Own this Saturday at 4pm in St John’s Park, a game you can hear live and exclusive on KCLR, with thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling.