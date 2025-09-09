Erin’s Own are preparing for a St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Championship first-round clash with Shamrocks Ballyhale.

The two sides meet next Saturday at 4 o’clock in St John’s Park, with live coverage only on KCLR.

Speaking to the KCLR Hurling Podcast Post-Match Edition, Comer boss David Buggy acknowledged the challenge ahead but says his side will give everything.

“Ballyhale are obviously going to be favourites, it’s no doubt. They’ve been at the top tier at senior for as long time as we can remember. At this stage, we’ve been knocking around relegation for the last five or six years. But look, we have nothing to lose. We’re going to go into the game, give it everything. We’ve a lot of young lads here that haven’t probably played championship before. They’re probably going to get their first proper knockout championship game next weekend, and we’ll give it a go. Look, it’s a big, big task, but every game is winnable.”

