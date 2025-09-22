The Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship is heating up, with Tinryland now set to meet Éire Óg in the relegation final.

That follows Tinryland’s dramatic draw with Bagenalstown yesterday, though the result comes with controversy. Tinryland were denied what they insist was a clear point in the first half, and have since told The Carlow Nationalist they may appeal the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw ensures Bagenalstown Gaels progress to the quarter-finals, where they will take on Mount Leinster Rangers next Saturday at 5.45.

Rangers sealed their spot in the knockout stages with a surprise victory over Éire Óg.

Bagenalstown manager TC Clarke admitted the scale of the challenge ahead:

“Nobody would have seen that coming — apart from maybe Rangers themselves. If we could all have the belief that Rangers have… Talking about stepping up, it’s going to be a major step up for us against Rangers because they play with an absolute standard, you know what I mean? They have full belief in themselves, which every team should have going out. It’s up to us to get up to that standard as well. We can get there, don’t get me wrong, but we’ll need everything firing for us.”

Meanwhile, in the other quarter-final, Fenagh will play Old Leighlin next Sunday at 4 o’clock.