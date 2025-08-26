Graigue Ballycallan manager Richie O’Neill says his side have big games ahead as they look to steer clear of the relegation battle in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League.

A hard-fought draw with Erin’s Own at the weekend keeps Graigue in the hunt to finish fourth in Group B – a spot they can secure with victory over Thomastown in their next outing on Saturday, September 6th. Of course, finishing outside of the bottom two would see them avoid the relegation side of the draw.

Speaking to the KCLR Hurling Podcast after the Erin’s Own game, O’Neill said his team know exactly what’s required:

“I suppose you know now you’re in the first round, and you just prepare. You have a game in two weeks’ time, get the best what you can out of that, then you have the first round. That was always the intention, we were always going to say we are going for the first round. The weekend break, then you are going to have two weekends in a row out. We just need to go and prepare the best we possibly can for them.”

