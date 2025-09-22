The semi-final line-up for the Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling Championship is now complete. James Stephens will take on Young Irelands, while Danesfort are set to meet Dunnamaggin, with both ties scheduled for the weekend of October 4th and 5th.

Danesfort booked their place in the last four with a 2-17 to 0-17 victory over Mooncoin, despite a wasteful first half that saw them register 11 wides and trail by a single point at the break.

Centre back Paul Murphy explained how his side regrouped to take control in the second half:

“There was actually a stiff breeze there — it’s more noticeable when you’re playing against it than with it. I think lads, when they were on the 45, two weeks ago those balls were flying over the bar, but today they just held up in that breeze. We knew shot selection was key, you really needed to be striking off the front foot. But we weren’t frustrated — a point down in hurling is nothing. Even if you’re three or four down, you can still turn it around. So a point down against Mooncoin, knowing that if we struck a ball from the 45 in the second half it would carry into our full-forward line, it was very much at halftime: ‘Look, we know what we have to do.’ And if we went and did it in the second half, we’d be in with a shout.”

Danesfort did exactly that, outscoring Mooncoin by six points after the restart to seal their semi-final place.

You can hear more from Paul Murphy on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, thanks to Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny — available wherever you get your podcasts.