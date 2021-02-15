We need to do whatever it takes to get Covid-19 case number down

A public health expert says we need to do whatever it takes to get Covid-19 case numbers down.

17 more patients with the virus have died while788 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, 11 of them in Carlow with ten in Kilkenny.

Carlow’s back in the country’s second position in the table of counties with the highest 14-day incidence rate – its 368.9 per 100,000 population follows Monaghan’s 513.1. Both significantly higher than the national figure of 277.2. While Kilkenny’s is third lowest at 130.

14 people are being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General for Carlow & Kilkenny after one new admission,three of them in ICU, with one other suspected case.

Six are in intensive care at University Hospital Waterford, among 52 cases there after one new admission with another showing symptoms.

It comes as people aged over 85 will start getting the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines today.

RCSI Professor Sam McConkey says if someone in this age group doesn’t get the vaccine, it should be given to over seventies.

In the UK

Anyone arriving into the UK from 33 “red list” countries will now be forced to quarantine in a hotel – or face ten years in prison.

The travel rules, which take effect today, mean people have to pay almost €2,000 each for a room.

In Scotland, the rules apply to all international arrivals.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab says the UK government has booked beds in hotels to cater for demand.

Meanwhile, The British government’s being pressured by a group of cross-party MPs to lay out clear criteria for the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules.

It comes as it announced more than 15 million people have been vaccinated – setting it up to hit its first big target today.

It’s hoping everyone in the top four priority groups – including all over-seventies – have been offered a first dose.

The goal’s been reached in England and Wales – and looks set to be confirmed in Scotland and Northern Ireland later.

Boris Johnson’s hailed the achievement as a “significant milestone”.

Kindness

Newresearch suggests people have become kinder during the coronavirus crisis.

In a UK survey of 2,000 adults one in four said they’d been inspired by British World War Two veteran Tom Moore to become more selfless.

Surprise gifts, strangers saying hello and donations to food banks are some of the acts that have increased in the past year.