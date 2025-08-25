Mount Leinster Rangers are Carlow senior hurling champions once again after a 1-19 to 0-16 victory over St Mullins in Sunday’s final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Chris Nolan struck 1-10 in a man-of-the-match performance to lead Rangers their 12th senior championship title.

Speaking to KCLR afterwards, Nolan reflected on the journey and the doubts the team faced throughout the year:

“We were written off all year. So we were written off heavily coming into this one and that’s why it makes it all the sweeter, like. Nobody really gives us a chance, apart from what was being in the four walls, like even our own. And rightly so, because St Mullins blitzed everybody all year in the championship there. The semi-final performance they put in was unbelievable. But you know, we were hurling in patches. But Paul (O’Brien, Mount Leinster Rangers manager) kept reiterating to us that this was the only 60, 70 minutes that mattered all year, nothing else mattered.”