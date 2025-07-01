Kilkenny are gearing up for a blockbuster All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final against Tipperary next Sunday in Croke Park.

Speaking ahead of the clash, former Kilkenny Senior Hurler and three-time All-Ireland winner Walter Walsh says the battle will be tight early on before the game opens up for goal chances.

“The first 15–20 minutes will be hard-hitting and not a lot of space. I think then the game will open up. With the likes of Billy Ryan and Mossy Keoghan, we have the potential to get goals. I think we will get goals, and that will be the difference in winning and losing this game,” he said.

Walsh also praised the team’s forwards and their ability to finish when chances come:

“We have some great finishers there—TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. If you give them the ball, that will be the difference.”

