Carlow are gearing up for a big weekend in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship as they travel to Raharney for a preliminary quarter-final clash with Westmeath this Saturday.

The game throws in at 2pm and will be broadcast live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency.

Carlow boss Alan Roche says his team are focused on playing with freedom and backing themselves when they take to the pitch.

“We will go up and throw off the shackles, that’s all we keep telling the lads,” Roche told KCLR.

“All 32 lads are well able to hurl, they are well able to manage. They [Westmeath] are not a bad outfit. We’re going into the lion’s den, but at the end of the day, it’s 15 on 15 when the referee throws in the ball.”

The Carlow minors will be hoping to build on recent progress and make a strong statement on the road, with a place in the next round up for grabs.

At the same time on Saturday, Kilkenny’s minors will be away to Dublin in their final round-robin game. That match is live on KCLR’s Kilkenny frequency, thanks to John Phelan Skip Hire.



You can hear more build-up to both of this weekend’s minor games—as well as the latest from the Kilkenny and Carlow senior camps—on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.