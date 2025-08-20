Tullow’s Dannah O’Brien will lead Ireland into the Women’s Rugby World Cup which kicks off this weekend.

The out-half and her teammates begin their campaign against Spain in Northampton this Sunday at 12pm before facing Japan and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

O’Brien says the squad is in a strong position heading into the tournament.

“We’re all really excited to get going. I think as a squad we get on really well. One of our goals is to be really connected, to get through hard times and build resilience as well. I think that we’ve done that really well over the past few years and kind of built up our green wave and hopefully inspired a few people along the way.”

Ireland will be aiming to make a mark on the global stage, with O’Brien at the heart of their campaign.