In Gaelic Football, Bagenalstown Gaels will face holders Rathvilly in the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Carlow Senior Football Championship semi final this Saturday evening at 5.45.

The game will be broadcast live on KCLR thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of the clash, Gaels manager TC Clarke reflected on the progress the club has made in recent seasons and the importance of keeping perspective.

“I’m not going to lose sight, like the first interview I had with you, like when John Whelan came in, like John is brilliant, brilliant to have around the place. He kept us level, he said, I’m not going to tell you you are going to win a championship, I’m not telling you you’re not going to get relegated, but he said we have to start somewhere and he did.

And that’s what we are, we’re not losing sight of it, we’re getting a nice few victories on the way there and good performances, but we are not losing sight of where we are, we’re just going to build on what we have.

If it doesn’t happen this year, it’s a stepping stone towards next year, but the whole thing is to be building.

We have a serious club, serious support around us, so it’s helped us to fulfil our potential.”

Supporters will be hoping the Gaels can take another step forward this weekend against the defending champions, with a place in the county final at stake.

You can hear more on the Carlow Football Championship, as well as the Kilkenny Hurling Championship, on Full Time with Eddie Scally every Monday night between 7 and 8 on KCLR, thanks to St Canice’s Credit Union. If you missed the live show, it’s also available as a podcast.