It’s quarter-final weekend in the Michael Lyng Motors Carlow Senior Football Championship.

On Saturday evening, Bagenalstown Gaels face Mount Leinster Rangers at 5.45pm, while on Sunday Old Leighlin take on Fenagh at 4pm. Both games are live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency, with thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co.

Old Leighlin drew with Rathvily last weekend to secure their place in the knockout stages, and manager Brian Lonergan says there’s plenty to work on, but the team are in a solid position heading into the business end of the championship.

“We’re undefeated coming out of the group. We would have probably took that three or four weeks ago, but we’re probably disappointed. We probably gave away a lot of ball needlessly throughout that second half. And that’s probably just the fact that it’s a tough senior championship game. But, you know, we’ll build next week. Knockout stages to come. We’re undefeated and we’ll just get back to the field next week and build on it again.”